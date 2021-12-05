NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

