NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $327.44 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.82.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

