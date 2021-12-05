NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 57 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

