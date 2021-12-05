Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.95% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

