Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

