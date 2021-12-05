Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

