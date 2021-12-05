Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

