Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

