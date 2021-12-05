Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,595,000.

Shares of LSST stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

