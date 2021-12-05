Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 572.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,077,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

