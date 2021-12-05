Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSP opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

