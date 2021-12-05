Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,586,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,892,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

