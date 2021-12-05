Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 513 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

