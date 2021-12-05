Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

