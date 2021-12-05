Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $91,000 Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.47 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

