Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $47,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

