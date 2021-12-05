Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,452 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

