Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 890 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after buying an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

