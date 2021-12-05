Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.03 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

