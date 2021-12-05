Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 908 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,810 shares of company stock worth $22,617,498. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

