Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $75.02 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

