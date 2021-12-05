Craig Hallum Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $240.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

