Comerica Bank Has $558,000 Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228,201 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,981,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ANIK opened at $38.09 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

