Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

