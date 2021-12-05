Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 634.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

