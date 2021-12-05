Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,764 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

