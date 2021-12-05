Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,161 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPS opened at $22.08 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

