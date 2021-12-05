6,317 Shares in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of KRT opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

