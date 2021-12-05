Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $110.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

