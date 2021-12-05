Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.37 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

