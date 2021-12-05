Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. 88,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 187,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Xiaomi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.