Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.43). Approximately 701,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,214,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.45 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £298.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.65.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust

