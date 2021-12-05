Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WNS stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

