Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.