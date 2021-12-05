Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of GMS worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GMS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in GMS by 105,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

