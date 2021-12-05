Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $130,830.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.88, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

