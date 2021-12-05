Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $173,654.33 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sally Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00.

CMBM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $6,660,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $6,367,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

