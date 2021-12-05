Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FOLD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

