Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

