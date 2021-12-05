Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.
- On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.