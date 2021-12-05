Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,111.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $342.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $347.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

