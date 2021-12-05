Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

