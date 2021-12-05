Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,590 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 139.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

USNA opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,647 shares of company stock valued at $364,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.