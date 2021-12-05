Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $29.01 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

