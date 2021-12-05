Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 8,635 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SSSS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.28%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

