AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $193,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.