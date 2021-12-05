AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 118,120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

