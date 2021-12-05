AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

