Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

