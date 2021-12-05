Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.96.

OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

