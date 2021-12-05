Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Community Bank System worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 107,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Bank System by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 6.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.64 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

